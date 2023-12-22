Weather looks good for Santa's arrival, Eagles game the Christmas

There will be no White Christmas in Bucks County, but conditions do look good for Santa Claus to navigate his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve, and for the pivotal Philadelphia Eagles - New York Giants matchup on Christmas Day.

Here's everything Santa trackers and Eagles Nation needs to know about the weather this holiday weekend.

Seasonal conditions through weekend start; chance of rain later

The holiday weekend will present another mixed-bag of weather for Bucks County.

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, clear conditions will give way to the chance of rain late Saturday and in to Sunday.

Here is the full weather outlook for the holiday weekend:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday overnight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday overnight: A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Eve: A chance of showers before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

The extended forecast calls for rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

Those anticipating the arrival of Saint Nick will have have a few hi-tech options at their disposal.

The official NORAD Santa Tracker will begin reporting on Santa Claus' flightpath on Christmas Eve. There are also links on NORAD's site to downlight the mobile app to track Santa while out and about.

Tracking Santa has been a job NORAD has dutifully performed for over 60 years as people around the world wait for Old Saint Nick to deliver presents to all the good boys and girls on Christmas.

NORAD's long history tracking Santa was born from a mistake in 1955. According to legend, an ad in a Colorado Springs newspaper invited children to call Santa but inadvertently listed the phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD's predecessor, also based in Colorado Springs.

Officers played along. Since then, NORAD Tracks Santa has gone global, receiving calls from around the world and posting updates on social media for millions of fans, and updating its website following Santa's progress on Christmas Eve.

Optimal conditions for Eagles-Giants Christmas Day clash

With sunny conditions and little wind expected throughout Christmas Day on Monday, Eagles fans will be out in full force for this game, which carries heavy playoff implications for the suddenly reeling 10-4 Eagles.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field is at 4:30 p.m.

In three short weeks, the Eagles have gone from being the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, with a first-round bye and home-field advantage all the way up to the Super Bowl, to a wildcard team with the possibility of having to win three straight games on the road in order to make it to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

And it can get even worse.

Sure, the Eagles clinched a playoff spot Sunday, more than 24 hours before their 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. It was the Eagles' third-straight defeat. If the season ended today, the Eagles would be the top wildcard team, or No. 5 overall seed.

