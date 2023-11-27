Weather with Nate Larsen, 11/26/23, 10 p.m.
Valley inversions are making an appearance and the cold is here to stay.
Valley inversions are making an appearance and the cold is here to stay.
If you have sore fingers (don't we all — thanks, technology!), grab this device for 55% off.
The Solo Stove Pi Prime Pizza Oven is $50 off for Cyber Monday, bringing the total price down to $300.
There didn't seem to be anything illegal about Baron Browning's hit.
We found oversized toppers, cute cardigans and sleek turtlenecks for as little as $18
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Stoops is the winningest coach in Kentucky history.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Over 55% off right now, this one-size-fits-all top is adored by nearly 8,000 shoppers.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
A 1986 Buick Riviera coupe with the Graphic Control Center touchscreen computer option, found in a wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.
Big brother Mo was a veteran on the brink of losing his place in the league. Franz was a lottery pick with a bright future. A fortuitous journey brought them together, and the Magic are all the better for it.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,500 shoppers — and it's over 50% off.
Tiger Global Management is going through a major management change. Per a message from founder Chase Coleman sent this afternoon to investors of the 22-year-old venture- and hedge-fund outfit and obtained by TechCrunch, Coleman is taking over both the outfit's public company investing and private equity businesses, while the longtime head of the latter, Scott Shleifer, becomes a senior advisor, a role that is a full-time position with no end date, per a source with knowledge of the maneuver. According to Coleman, the decision was made by Shleifer, largely because Shleifer and his family have "made their home in Florida and want to stay there."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Don't miss out! Score a Black and Decker space heater for just $20 and an Emeril Lagasse air fryer for $30 off.
It's like walking around in a cozy sleeping bag, but a socially acceptable version. The post 5 plus-size long winter puffer coats under $200 that are as stylish as they are warm appeared first on In The Know.