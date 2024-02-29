Weather NJ: Mixed cocktail of sun, winds, rain at Jersey Shore this weekend

This Jersey Shore weekend promises a mix of weather like your favorite variety pack.

We've got gusty sunshine on Thursday, perfect for a brisk walk outdoors or a cozy fire inside. But hold onto your hats because the wind might try to steal them!

Get ready for a chance of rain later in the weekend, washing away any lingering winter blues and keeping things refreshed.

Let's dive deeper into the forecast and see what each day has in store:

Weather in Asbury Park

... and Eastern Monmouth County

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 39 degrees. Breezy, with westerly winds 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with lows around 28 degrees. Light westerly winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 45 degrees. Breezy in the morning, winds shifting to southerly in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m., increasing cloud cover. Lows around 37 degrees.

Saturday: Rain likely throughout the day, with highs near 49 degrees.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 43 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 1 pm, then partly sunny with highs near 52 degrees.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 1 am, increasing cloud cover. Lows around 42 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

Three women enjoy a stroll on the boardwalk in Seaside Park.

Power outage? Here's where New Jersey residents can get updates when the lights go out

Weather in Toms River

... and around Ocean County

Thursday: Expect mostly clear skies with brisk westerly winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs near 41 degrees.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures settle in, with lows around 26 degrees.

Friday: Enjoy another day of mostly sunny skies with highs near 47 degrees. The wind calms down a bit, blowing from the west and shifting southerly later in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of rain arrives after 1 a.m., turning the skies mostly cloudy. Lows around 37 degrees.

Saturday: Rain showers take center stage for the day, with highs near 52 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella!

Saturday Night: A chance of lingering showers persists under mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 43 degrees.

Sunday: The chance of rain decreases on Sunday, with a mix of partly sunny skies and a slight possibility of showers before 1 p.m. Highs climb to a comfortable 55 degrees.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers returns after 1 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies settling in. Lows around 43 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

More: Here's how you can set up severe weather, tornado warnings on your phone

Be sure to enjoy the sunshine and brisk air on Thursday as the chance of rain arrives Friday night and continues through Saturday. Sunday offers a chance of morning showers before partly sunny skies return. Stay informed by checking the latest forecast for any updates closer to the weekend.

Code Blue alert

Monmouth County: A Code Blue alert is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, March 1.

Ocean County: A Code Blue alert is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, March 1.

For assistance or more information call 2-1-1, 877-652-1148, text your zip code to 898-211 or visit NJ211.org.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Weather in New Jersey: Mixed forecast this weekend around the Shore