With a mix of snow and rain hitting the region, public schools in Worcester and a few other districts will be closed Monday, with some communities opening later than usual.

Grafton, Shrewsbury and Spencer-East Brookfield are among the schools on two-hour delays Monday. Schools in Leominster and Fitchburg are closed Monday. Wachusett Regional is closed, with officials initially calling for a delay.

Weather CBS Boston list of delays, closings

Communities to the north of Worcester saw heavier snowfall. Ashburnham had collected 7.7 inches by daybreak Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to taper off Monday morning, with temperatures settling in the mid-30s.

A parking ban is in effect in Worcester.

The western section of the Massachusetts Turnpike, Wilbraham to the New York border, is down to a speed limit of 40 mph.

❄️☃️Worcester Public Schools Closed on Monday, January 29:



Due to the forecast and timing for accumulating snow, all Worcester Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 29.



Head Start and before- and after-school activities are also canceled. pic.twitter.com/ZYWWFmZCgT — Worcester Schools (@worcesterpublic) January 29, 2024

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Weather: No school in Worcester Monday; many districts in region on 2-hour delay