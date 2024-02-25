Weather Now: Chilly Today; Milder Temperatures Next Few Days
Weather Now: Chilly Today; Milder Temperatures Next Few Days
Weather Now: Chilly Today; Milder Temperatures Next Few Days
With stocks hovering near record highs after an earnings-driven rally, a fresh reading on inflation will bring the Federal Reserve's interest rate path back into focus.
Next up: Michigan's Republican primary on Feb. 27.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
Here’s exactly how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership. We walk you through how to do it on a desktop computer and via the Amazon app.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.
Fans say it's as accurate as the high-end equipment used in wine cellars and cigar humidors, and it's only $8.
Quilted without being bulky — this cozy transitional piece will take you right through spring.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Trading under the ticker LOT on the Nasdaq, Lotus Tech will focus on the higher end of the EV market.
Jeep Recon electric off-road SUV will have its first full year on the market in 2025, exact timing is fuzzy, though. It will be on the STLA L platform.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up series with the mercurial relief pitchers.
Some Apple Vision Pro units have reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass without being damaged. The cause of the problem is not yet known.
More than 150,000 borrowers enrolled in SAVE received a discharge this week. Most of them live in Texas, Florida, or California.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
It's likely the end of an era in Tennessee as franchise mainstays Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are likely departing. And a new head coach is in charge.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Tumblr owner Automattic, is supposed to be on sabbatical. Over the last few days, the situation escalated to the point that Mullenweg has engaged with the user in question on other platforms and shared private details about her account in public. This led her to post that she hopes that the CEO “dies a forever painful death involving a car covered in hammers that explodes more than a few times and hammers go flying everywhere.”
The average rate for a 30-year fixed loan reached 7.16% on Thursday and has remained above 7% the last seven days.
Stability AI claimed that the new model, which isn’t widely available yet, improves image quality, works better with prompts containing multiple subjects, and can more accurate text as part of the generated image, something that previous Stable Diffusion models weren’t great at.