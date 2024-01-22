WEATHER NOW: Multiple rounds of freezing rain to impact both the AM & PM commute for most of Central Illinois

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here.

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

Winter has kicked up a notch here in the last couple of weeks, so to stay on top of current travel conditions and other winter weather impacts, check out our Winter Weather Center.

MONDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING:

We’ve had some positive strides in conditions here in recent hours with warmer air starting to move on in. While freezing rain continues, the end is coming soon.

We’ve had a rough morning and that may continue for some into the evening, but the later we go, the better we end up.

Some lingering impacts appear probable along/north of I-74 tomorrow morning, but some uncertainty does exist with the forecast, depending on how quickly warmer air can move north.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Even though that sounds like a bit of a mess, temperatures will probably be back up around 40 degrees by Tuesday, which will melt away most of our ice relatively quickly. That warmup will not be temporary either, as we could see 7+ days in a row of 40 degree weather and we could at one point touch the 50s as well.

Once we pass through Monday, there will continue to be more opportunities for precipitation, but all of these will come in the form of rain.

While each rain chance will only bring light rain, we have enough opportunities in the next 7 days to result in a nice half inch or more.

Don’t forget to download the WCIA 3 Weather App for updates anytime, anywhere.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Here is your 7 day forecast updated several times a day. You also can see the 7 day forecast and more on the WCIA 3 Weather App and on the WCIA 3 Weather Map Room.

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for iOS

Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for Android

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.