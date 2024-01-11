This weather is nuts! Newton's first major snowstorm of the year brings 7.5 inches

Jan. 11—Freshly fallen snow remained undisturbed in Maytag Park the morning after a massive snowstorm swept through the state. Of course, by that time the chunky white flakes were still piling up and creating an unstable and slippery surface, the perfect conditions for sledding and snowman making. But the park was empty.

Which is unusual on the first real snow day of the year, even more so after Newton Community School District cancelled classes and all after-school activities the day before. Then again, the snowfall refused to let up until the afternoon on Jan. 9, and only then did folks peak their heads out to see the damage.

The only signs of life in Maytag Park that morning were the squirrels resting atop the trees, and they looked miserable. Unlike us they had no clue a storm like this was coming nor did they know just how long it would last. With their tails curled up and paws tucked in, they hunkered down while the wind shook the trees.

According to the National Weather Service's snow reports from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, Newton accumulated 7.5 inches of snow, which is about half as much as some of the highest reported totals of 15.1 inches in University Heights, up to 15 inches in Iowa City and North Liberty and 14.9 inches in Marion.

Still, the first snowstorm always leaves a mark. By the next morning, Jan. 10, the town looked the same as it did the day before, albeit with clearer streets and driveways. The frosty temperatures filled the city with a white haze, and much of the wet and slushy snow had frozen overnight.

Which also meant there were fewer instances for new snow drifts to form on the cleared driveways that folks broke their backs over. But another look at the forecast shows we might be in for another round. By early morning Friday we may see mountains of white blocking our way to work or school yet again.

Hopefully someone remembers to tell the squirrels.