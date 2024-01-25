Weather officials issue dense fog advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday

National Weather Service officials issued a dense fog advisory for the second day warning of visibility of one quarter of a mile in portions of Illinois.

According to officials, fog is expected to blanket portions of central, north-central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana going into Thursday evening. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m.

Driving conditions will be hazardous throughout the day and at times visibility may periodically improve and get worse during the day, officials said.

Officials warn drivers to slow down, use headlights and to leave ample distance between vehicles.

Current morning conditions at O’Hare International Airport is fog at 35 degrees. At Midway Airport conditions are the same with mist at 39 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday that increases to 100 percent in the night hours. Weather officials expect the fog to remain in the area until Sunday.