Weather officials warn of slick conditions before 9 a.m. in alert

National Weather Service officials issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning warning of difficult travel conditions due to ice covered roadways in north central and northeast Illinois.

Officials warned of slippery conditions on roadways and sidewalks in portions of northeast Illinois and issued an advisory in effect to 9 a.m.

Officials said conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks could be difficult as they could be completely covered in ice.

Current morning conditions at Midway Airport is light freezing rain with fog and midst at 35 degrees. At O’Hare International Airport conditions are the same at 34 degrees.