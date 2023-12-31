Weather pattern changes heading into 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy New Year’s Eve, Utah! Valley haze will continue once again today, but air quality will slightly improve, just not by much.

Most valleys are expected to hover in the ‘Moderate’ category. Once our high pressure is out of the way, a couple of systems will clip the Beehive State as we go from Sunday into New Year’s Day on Monday. While the chance of any appreciable moisture is pretty low at this point, we could see a few very isolated showers in southern Utah on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

If we do see wet weather, it’s likely to be in the higher elevations with only a slight chance for the lower elevations. As we go from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, there is a chance some of the moisture may sneak its way into northern Utah.

For New Year’s Day, we should be closer to 5 degrees above average than the 10-15 degrees above average we have seen as of late. We’ll also see a decent number of clouds across the state and there is a chance that we will see some mixing in our valleys, allowing inversion haze to ease slightly.

High pressure does look to build as we head into Tuesday which may allow for worsening air quality once again. However, computer model guidance is continuing to suggest a more active weather pattern as we get to late Wednesday/early Thursday. That is when moisture looks to return and cause some rain/snow showers for the Wasatch Front and a slight chance of rain for St. George.

The bottom line? Our weather looks to become a little more active as we head into 2024!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!

