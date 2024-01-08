Weather in Peoria: Significant snow forecast across Illinois Tuesday

Get those shovels and snowblowers ready because there is plenty of snow expected to hit the Peoria area, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm is headed for the area with snow and wind likely to be a major factor, especially on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the weather in Peoria, Ill. today, tomorrow?

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Lincoln, Ill. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday and runs through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning along and northwest of the Illinois Valley River.

Snow will accumulate overnight into Tuesday before switching to a rain and snow mix. Another round of snow will hit Tuesday evening.

Expect hazardous travel due to the accumulating snow and the addition of wind gusts of 30-40 mph that will arrive Tuesday evening.

How much snow is expected to fall around Peoria, Ill.?

Snowfall accumulation is expected to range between 5-8 inches from Monday evening through Wednesday morning, according to NWS. The 30-40 mph wind gusts lead to the potential of blowing and drifting snow.

The snow will come in two rounds with a mix of rain and snow in between on Tuesday. This could cause some of the snow to melt before the second round enters Tuesday evening.

However, Tuesday morning and evening commutes are expected to be impacted.

Peoria, Illinois temperatures

The NWS in Lincoln indicated these temperatures for Jan. 8-10:

Monday: High of 40 degrees with a low of 33 overnight. Expect an east wind of 15-18 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: High of 37 degrees with a low of 25 overnight. Gusts could reach a high of 25 mph during the day with winds hitting 8-14 mph. In the evening, expect blustery conditions with a west northwest wind reaching 13-18 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Early clouds make way for the sun, bringing a high of 33 degrees with a low of 20 overnight. A west wind during the day will run around 10-17 mph with gusts topping out at 25 mph. A 40% chance of snow exists in the evening. Winds remain breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Illinois weather forecast: more snow this weekend

According to NWS, very cold air and more snow are coming this weekend. Another winter storm brings a 50% chance of snow on Friday, Jan. 12.

Strong winds paired with the snow bring hazardous road conditions, as the very cold air spreads with wind chills below zero expected.

Weather precautions for travel

The NWS suggests three items to keep in your vehicle when traveling during bad weather in case of an emergency:

An extra flashlight

Food/snacks

Water

Getting Around Illinois road conditions

Visit gettingaroundillinois.com for the latest road conditions in your area throughout the state.

