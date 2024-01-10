Weather in Peoria: Winter storm forecast predicts more snow across Illinois Jan. 11-13

A white Christmas wasn't in the cards, but 2024 is making up for the loss in January with plenty of snow expected to hit Illinois this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest winter storm is also expected to usher in colder temperatures this weekend and into Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tips for driving in snow: IDOT shares how to handle icy, snowy road conditions

Here's what you need to know:

What is the weather in Peoria, Ill. today, tomorrow?

An NWS hazardous weather outlook expects another round of accumulating snow and lower temperatures to move through the area Jan. 11-15. Much colder temperatures and wind chills are in store for the weekend and are likely to remain through next week.

An update on the ongoing major winter storm across portions of the West today through Thursday. By Thursday night, the storm system will track towards the Midwest where it will bring another round of impactful wintry weather & strong winds to the Central U.S. late week. pic.twitter.com/BOAF224LOX — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 10, 2024

How much snow is expected to fall around Peoria, Ill. today?

Snowfall accumulation of a few inches Thursday night and into Friday is expected, according to NWS. Hazardous driving conditions are expected and should receive extra caution. There's the potential for road closures due to the amount of snow expected.

Road closures and traffic disruptions are possible.

Peoria and Galesburg are expected to see the brunt of another 2024 winter storm heading through Illinois Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12

Illinois weather forecast and Peoria, Ill. temperatures today

NWS in Lincoln indicated these snow totals and temperatures for Jan. 11-15:

Peoria Ill. weather − Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

High near 31 degrees with a low of 27 overnight. Gusts could reach a high of 20 mph during the day with a west wind hitting 5-11 mph. In the evening, expect a 90% chance of snow to begin falling after midnight with a east northeast wind reaching 8-16 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

Peoria Ill. weather − Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

More snow is expected with precipitation chances at 90%. Blustery conditions could see wind gusts reach 34 mph, as a northeast wind hits 16-22 mph. The high nears 37 with an overnight low of 16 anticipated. Expect 1 to 2 inches of snow with a northwest wind increasing to 23-28 mph and gusts topping out at 40 mph overnight.

Peoria Ill. weather − Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Temperatures remain cold with a high near 20 degrees. Blustery conditions continue with a west wind hitting 20-25 mph during the day with gusts up to 38 mph. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to -4 degrees.

Peoria Ill. weather − Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

Expect a cloudy and cold day with a high near 5 degrees, while temperatures expected to fall to -11 overnight.

Peoria Ill. weather − Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

The sun tries to creep out on MLK Day, but temperatures will remain bitterly cold with a high near 3 degrees. The overnight low is should be near -7 degrees.

Where to find warming stations in Peoria, Ill.

Warming stations are available at multiple locations around Peoria:

Peoria Police Department Lobby: 600 SW Adams St., Peoria. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All Peoria fire department locations: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Anyone using a fire department warming station during an active call may be asked to leave when firefighters depart.

Here is a list of Peoria Fire Departments across the city offering wamring stations to the public.

What is Peoria's plan for snow removal? Here's what you need to know

Getting Around Illinois road conditions

Visit gettingaroundillinois.com for the latest road conditions in your area throughout the state.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois weather: Winter storm forecast predicts more snow for Peoria