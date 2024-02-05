Weather Permitting: Fayetteville can expect a pleasant week, but colder air is up ahead

The groundhog said "early spring."

The daffodils seem to agree, popping up everywhere around the Cape Fear region.

But upcoming weather patterns say "Not so fast!"

The Carolinas are looking at a seasonal, if breezy, stretch this week, with high temperatures holding in the 50s through much of the workweek. But there could be some seriously chilly changes on the way.

Conditions will be seasonal for early February.

Here's the setup

High pressure will bring the Cape Fear region sunshine and a northerly flow for the next several days. Low pressure offshore will help create a pressure gradient to enhance winds, but any rain will stay to the south.

The main issue for the next couple of days will be a brisk north-to-northeast flow pulling chilly air into the Carolinas. This will make the afternoon highs of 55-58 feel a bit cooler. The wind also raises concerns for outdoor burning projects across the region. If you have any plans, try to hold off for a few days.

Overnight lows in Fayetteville will drop below 30 degrees by Wednesday morning, then slowly moderate. As dry as the air will be, morning frost shouldn't be an issue.

Later in the week, things will warm up as high pressure moves offshore. The Cape Fear region should come close to 60 degrees on Thursday, then the mid-60s on Friday. The weekend is looking mild, with Fayetteville possibly reaching 70 degrees. As usual, that also means clouds with an increased chance of showers. Timing and amount remain uncertain for now.

We can expect breezy winds through the middle of the week.

Down the road

We're watching an evolving pattern well to the west — one that Sandhill Snowhounds have been longing for. A persistent blocking pattern over Siberia/western Alaska appears to be setting up. This would force much colder air down into the continental US, eventually to the Southeast.

At the same time, secondary blocking over Greenland would keep that cold from moving out quickly.

When we have that pattern, the chance of snow is higher. It just becomes a matter of moisture and timing. For sure, it means colder conditions in the Cape Fear region, beginning after Valentine's Day.

Stay tuned!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Weather forecast in Fayetteville, NC February 2024