Weather Permitting: Severe weather in the forecast for Fayetteville area this week

The Cape Fear region faces the threat of severe storms — including rare January tornadoes — from midday to evening Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a Level 3 (Enhanced) risk of severe weather. A potent cold front will collide with uncommonly mild air over the Carolinas on Tuesday, creating conditions ripe for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and the prospect of isolated tornadoes.

As of Monday, the National Weather Service office in Raleigh anticipates the strongest storms to pass just to our north, across the southern Piedmont and Coastal Plain. However, the Storm Prediction Center sees an increasing possibility of afternoon conditions being more favorable across the eastern Sandhills into the Coastal Plain.

Either way, conditions in Fayetteville should go downhill after lunch into the evening Tuesday.

Here's the setup

A powerful cutoff low is expected to pull through the Ohio Valley into the upper Mid-Atlantic Tuesday. It's dragging a strong cold front that extends down to the Gulf Coast.

Ahead of this front, unseasonably warm, moist air will surge up the East Coast. High temperatures in Fayetteville will nudge into the upper 60s, closer to 70 along the coast. This is rich fuel for strong storms.

The air will be far too warm for any thought of snow, apart from isolated pockets in the mountains. Instead, the Cape Fear region can look for rain, heavy at times. Expect 1-2 inches, depending on where stronger storms set up.

The larger threat will be wind. A howling low-level jet is expected to dip below 1,000 feet over the Carolinas. Winds in that jet could reach 90-100 mph. It wouldn't take much for strong storms to tap into that jet, pulling some of those winds to the surface.

"Given strong, low and deep-layer shear and strongly curved hodographs, the threat will exist for downward mixing of strong, damaging wind gusts and even tornadoes within a (storm) line during the afternoon or evening," NWS-Raleigh meteorologist Andrew Kren noted in Monday's discussion. "One cannot rule out some gravity waves as well, creating locally higher gusts."

It appears that the strongest storms will arrive in a west-to-east moving line late Tuesday afternoon. However, isolated storms could develop well ahead of that line, especially east of Interstate 95.

Winds of 60 mph or higher are possible in some storms.

Given the heavy rainfall expected and lingering ground saturation from previous rainfall, it's likely that trees may be blown over in areas of high wind.. Make sure your laptops and phones are fully charged, have your NOAA weather radio on, and it might be a good idea to cook dinner early — just in case.

Winds will continue to gust into the evening and Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will probably not climb much above 50 in Fayetteville, perhaps 55 on Thursday. Lows both nights will hold in the mid- to upper 30s.

A second, similar scenario could unfold on Friday as another strong storm system treks to our north. We'll know more as it approaches.

For now, secure any loose items outside, such as trash cans and lawn chairs. And if you've been lazy about taking down holiday decorations, don't worry — Tuesday's system should take care of them for you.

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Weather Permitting: Serious storm in forecast for Fayetteville area