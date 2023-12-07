Weather Permitting: Weekend will start off sunny and end soggy in Fayetteville

The Cape Fear region will shake off a chilly start to the weekend, with near-perfect weather for the weekend Christmas parade in Fayetteville.

After that, things get a bit iffy — and certainly soggy.

A gorgeous weekend will turn to scattered showers, some heavy, with a decent chance of thunder. After that, Fayetteville will see a return to near-seasonal temperatures to begin the new week.

Saturday look near-perfect across the region.

Here's the setup

High pressure is building in behind Thursday's cold front. However, the whole system is in a hurry to get offshore, leaving the Cape Fear region with a warming trend into the weekend.

Friday morning lows will be about 10 degrees warmer than Thursday's, thanks to this shift. Fayetteville will see generally sunny skies, with a high of about 62.

Showers, potentially strong, move into the Carolinas on Sunday.

The weekend

A potent storm system will be working into the Carolinas, riding upper-level jet stream winds. The heart of this system will remain well to our north, but we'll be near the system's right-front quadrant as it approaches.

That means a strong southwest flow over the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon and evening. Much warmer air will be pulled up the coast, with temperatures in Fayetteville likely topping 70 degrees in the afternoon. Dew points should reach the mid-60s — rare for this time of year.

All this would usually spell trouble as a cold front arrives. However, there doesn't appear to be any major instability to feed severe storms. So, look for pleasant weather Saturday, if a bit breezy later.

Showers should begin to pop on Sunday, with a morning low of about 60 degrees. Unless CAPE (potential storm energy) levels rise higher than expected, the Cape Fear region will see on-and-off showers with an occasional rumble of thunder. Winds will be brisk, with higher gusts in storms. Highs should be near 70 across the region.

Rain chances will dwindle after sunset as the front arrives. Winds will swing around to the west, then northwest overnight.

Next week

Monday will dawn much cooler. Northwest winds will hold highs to about 50 in Fayetteville, with lows of about 30 and upper 20s to the north and west.

From there, temperatures will climb a few degrees each day reaching daytime highs of 60 by Thursday. We'll have plenty of sunshine and a light northerly flow. That's about average for this time of year.

The Cape Fear region will likely see this sort of pattern into late December. After that, there are some mumblings in long-range models — but that's a bit too far out to take seriously.

Have a great day Saturday, and remember the umbrella Sunday!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhoud@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on X/Twitter.

