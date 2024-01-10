Weather: Rain slows, warm temps in Central Mass.

Overnight rain caused flooding on some roads, notably Route 20 in Worcester, and prompted a few schools to delay the opening of school for Wednesday.

The usual trouble spot on Route 20, as it passes under Grafton Street, was filled with water at daybreak. The state Department of Transportation reported the road was detoured in both directions for a time.

The heavy rain that battered Central Mass. overnight had slowed considerably by morning.

Because of the potential for flooding, some schools in the area are on a two-hour delay, including Oxford and Mendon-Upton.

CBS Boston Updated school closings, delays

With considerable snowmelt ahead, the National Weather Service has put a flood watch into place from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Eastern Massachusetts was expected to see the heavier rain and wind.

Temperatures could reach the 50s Wednesday.

Return to telegram.com for more on this story.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Weather: Rain slows, warm temps arrive in Central Mass.