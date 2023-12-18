When the weather is really cold, is it legal to leave your pet outside? Here’s NC law

As the first day of winter approaches, North Carolinians can expect colder temperatures, especially during the morning hours. Low temps over the next few days are forecast to be below freezing.

When temperatures drop, it’s important to keep an eye on your four-legged friends when they’re outside.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends keeping dogs and cats inside during cold weather, since they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.

“Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather,” the AVMA says.

Pet owners may still choose to keep their animals outside as temperatures plunge, but is it legal? Here’s what to know.

Is it legal to leave your pet outside in cold weather in NC?

Local animal ordinances vary across the state, but in general, it’s illegal to leave animals outside in cold weather in North Carolina without adequate protection from the elements.

▪ In Charlotte, failing to provide shelter for an animal where they can be protected from extreme weather conditions is considered animal abuse, city law says.

▪ Raleigh laws require pet owners who keep their animals outside to build “adequate shelters,” which must include water-proof roofs and bedding for insulation to protect against extreme cold.

Those who leave their pets outside without shelter can face fines of up to $500 and be forced to surrender their animals to law enforcement.

How to keep your pets safe in cold weather

You should keep your pets inside as much as possible during cold weather, the AVMA recommends. Here are some other tips from the American Red Cross you can use to protect you animals when the weather cools down:

Keep bathing to a minimum to avoid dry skin.

Keep your dog’s coat longer in the winter for warmth.

If your dog is short-haired, consider buying them a sweater or coat.

Watch for signs of hypothermia, such as whining, shivering and fatigue.

Prepare an emergency kit for your pet in case of a power outage.

Stay away from frozen ponds, lakes or other water.

How to report pets left outside in cold weather

If you see an animal left outside in extreme cold without adequate shelter, you should contact your local animal control agency, according to The Humane Society.

“Take detailed notes regarding whom you speak with and when,” The Humane Society says. “Respectfully follow up in a few days if the situation has not been remedied.”

When talking to authorities, you should include any video or photo evidence of the animal, and its location to help your case.