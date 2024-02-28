Weather record: Akron, Canton set a record high on Tuesday with snow expected next

A man goes for a walk on the Towpath Trail as a pair of geese swim in Summit Lake on an unseasonably warm winter day, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

Tuesday was a historic day in Greater Akron.

A new record high was set for Akron and Canton when it hit 68 degrees.

This beat the old record of 65 degrees set back in 1995.

Weather records for Akron and Canton date back to 1887.

Weather records set in northern Ohio on Tuesday.

The unseasonably warm temperatures on Tuesday shattered weather records across northern Ohio with new high temperatures set in Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown and Mansfield.

The National Weather Service says the warmth will come to an abrupt end on Wednesday as temperatures will plummet across the region with the passage of a cold front.

Some snow showers are possible as temperatures will fall into the 20s by early Thursday morning.

The cold snap will be short lived as temperatures are expected to rise back into the 50s by Friday and the 60s by Sunday.

What's the weather forecast?

Wednesday: A chance of rain showers before 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron, Canton set record high temps Tuesday with snow expected next