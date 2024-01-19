Are there weather-related school delays or closures in central Ohio on Friday, Jan. 19?

Only one central Ohio school district had announced as of 10 p.m. Thursday a weather-related delay for Friday morning, Jan. 19.

Hamilton City School announced that due to the threat of inclement weather from forecasted overnight snowfall, they will be operating on a two-hour delay on Friday. Miami School students will have a virtual day. The district website says they will evaluate weather and road conditions "as early as possible" in the morning to determine whether a school closure is necessary.

Other central Ohio school districts apparently chose to likewise wait until early Friday morning to see how much snowfall occurs and whether delays or closures will be necessary.

This story will be updated Friday morning as additional information becomes available. School districts are encouraged to send an email from their district's email domain address with any delays or closures to newsroom@dispatch.com.

