Are there weather-related school delays or closures in central Ohio on Thursday, Jan. 18?
Only one central Ohio school has reported that they will be closed Thursday, January 18.
Kirkersville Elementary School in the Southwest Licking School District will be closed again Thursday due to heating issues. All other schools in the Southwest Licking School District will be open.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, there were no other weather-related school closures or delays reported among central Ohio's public school districts. This story will be updated Thursday morning as any additional information becomes available.
School districts are encouraged to send an email from official school district domain addresses with any delays or closures to newsroom@dispatch.com.
@ShahidMeighan
smeighan@dispatch.com
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Are any central Ohio schools closed or delayed by weather on Thursday?