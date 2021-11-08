Weather Report: November 8, 2021
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest on the weather in Central Florida.
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest on the weather in Central Florida.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another dose of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will come in more manageable amounts. Another train of storms has been focused on the Northwest so far to start off November. However, most of the rain and snow has been directed toward Washington and Oregon, only briefly clipping far nor
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
The five bodies of water that make up the Great Lakes, which account for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply, have always risen and fallen over the decades. But climate change has now made the extremes much stronger than before, with residents installing hurricane shutters and signs of erosion becoming severe. Researcher Aaron Packman warns, "We're going to see increasing lakefront damage and we're going to see increasing inland flooding."
Insider's reporter drove Trail Ridge Road in Colorado, where she saw jaw-dropping views after every twist and turn on the thrilling, 48-mile journey.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
Long-range forecasts keep Southern California mostly dry into December
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
After a massive storm passed over Saint Augustine, Florida, residents woke up on Nov. 6, to find roads heavily inundated by large waves that were still battering the city.
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.
The summer season in British Columbia felt like an endless wall of smoke for many, and here we are at the beginning of November and there are fires still burning. We investigate when the fires actually finally go out. For good.
A nor'easter slammed into St. Augustine Friday and Saturday, leaving parts of the city flooded and shutting down roads.
People walked down a flood sidewalk in Annapolis, Maryland, on Oct. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe U.S. East Coast has been experiencing hurricane-like flooding over the past week, with Georgia and the Carolinas getting the latest round. High tides are part of the problem, but there’s another risk that has been slowly creeping up: sea level rise. Since 1880, average global sea levels have risen by more than 8 inches (23 centimeters), and the rate has been accelerating with climate change. Dep
After a pattern of mild and settled weather across the central United States to start the week, portions of the Midwest and Plains will become the breeding ground for the development of a potent storm. This storm will begin its lifespan in the Pacific, reaching the West Coast of the U.S. by late Monday. It is expected to bring rounds of rainfall to California, Oregon, Washington, and southwestern Canada by Monday night, along with periods of high-elevation snowfall to the Cascades and northern R
FOX 13 Meteorologist Mace Michaels has a packed forecast for you—we're talking glimpses of sunshine, stretches of dry weather and even a dusting of snow on the mountain passes!
Winds and high tides brought flooding to coastal areas in Virginia on Saturday, November 6.The National Weather Service reported mild to moderate tidal flooding, driven by a “persistent” north/northeast wind combined with ‘king tides,’ or unusually high tides, was expected until Sunday morning.This video taken by Sönke Dangendorf shows vehicles driving through floodwaters in Norfolk, Virginia. Credit: Sönke Dangendorf via Storyful