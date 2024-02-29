Weather respite centers opened ahead of massive blizzard headed to Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — The season’s heaviest snowfall is coming to California in the next few days, and Sacramento is doing its part to protect its residents.

On Wednesday, the city announced that it is opening its weather respite operations at the Outreach and Engagement Center (OEC), 3615 Auburn Blvd, beginning on Thursday and extending into Monday morning.

Sacramento County’s weather center will be opened at the Warren E Thornton Youth Center, 4000 Branch Road.

Blizzard conditions to bring 10 ft. of snow, ‘disruptions to daily life’ to California’s Sierra Nevada

“Walk-ups will be accepted, with the OEC able to accommodate up to 50 guests as part of its weather-respite activation. The center has storage available for personal belongings if needed and will accept pets,” the city said on its website.

SacRT, as it typically does during inclement weather, will provide free rides to and from the OEC as long as this flyer, or a screenshot, is presented.

Each weather center will be open from 2 p.m. on Thursday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning on Tuesday for the Sierra Nevada from 4 a.m. on Thursday through 10 a.m. on Sunday, which has caused a subsequent wind advisory to be issued in the northern and central parts of the Sacramento Valley.

“Strong southerly wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions, localized power outages, & downed tree branches & weakened trees,” NWS said.

