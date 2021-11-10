New weather satellite in Florida for February launch
GOES-T, the third of four weather satellites from NOAA, will be placed over the Eastern Pacific sending back crucial images for forecasters in the western part of the U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.
GOES-T, the third of four weather satellites from NOAA, will be placed over the Eastern Pacific sending back crucial images for forecasters in the western part of the U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.
One spectator who watched it glide by Palm Beach County's coast compared it to the Sydney Opera House. An Instagram user pondered aliens. What is it really?
Fed by warmer-than-normal rains in the Mount Shasta and McCloud area, Mud Creek has been sending tons of debris down the southeast side of the mountain.
A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the family of languages including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian and the people who speak them to millet farmers who inhabited a region in northeastern China about 9,000 years ago. The findings detailed on Wednesday document a shared genetic ancestry for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what the researchers call Transeurasian languages across an area stretching more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km). The findings illustrate how humankind's embrace of agriculture following the Ice Age powered the dispersal of some of the world's major language families.
More than 20 earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina in 2021.
SpinLaunch, a startup working on a kinetic space launch system, has successfully completed its first prototype flight. It’s a major milestone for the seven-year-old company as it works toward a test of its full-scale system. The concept behind that system is pretty wild: Essentially, SpinLaunch wants to get to orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed chamber and a hypersonic tether to spin a spacecraft at a high enough velocity -- up to 5,000 miles per hour -- to escape the atmosphere.
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.
Rocket Lab is hoping to advance its reusability program one step forward tonight, when it will attempt to recover the booster from its Electron rocket for the third time. The “Love at First Insight” mission is set to take off at 11:25 PM EST from the company’s launch facility on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. You can watch the launch live on Rocket Lab’s website here.
This fall has featured frequent episodes of stormy weather along the West Coast, especially across the Pacific Northwest. In fact, it's been so stormy that the latest stats from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that drought conditions have been erased across western Washington. The city of Seattle has now had two consecutive months of above-average rainfall, racking up 8.78 inches of rain, or roughly 159% of what is typically observed during that time. Through Nov. 7, the Emerald City has observed
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night in Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Autumn has largely held its ground across much of the eastern United States and Canada, with only fleeting glimpses of winterlike weather in recent weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that is all about to change as a large snowstorm develops and targets portions of the north-central U.S. and south-central Canada. The weather setup started to unfold Tuesday as a storm bringing another dose of heavy rain and mountain snow to California sped inland across the West. By Wednesday the energy from the s
Lance King/GettyA mountaineering medical doctor called in a false report of hypothermia after attempting and failing to summit Denali, the tallest peak in North America, so he could be “rescued” by helicopter instead of descending on his own, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks, Alaska federal court.The three charges now facing Dr. Jason Lance, an Ogden, Utah radiologist, stem from a May 24 incident that occurred more than 17,000 feet up Denali, formerly known as Mt. McKinley. T
A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Crew-3 expedition to the International Space Station at 9:03 tonight. Here's what you need to know
San Rafael businesses are preparing for the next storm while still dealing with damage from the last one, which brought 12 inches of rain to the city in 24 hours.
Did you enjoy last weekend’s mix of flooding rains and high tides, followed by a cold front with a 59-degree low in Miami?
November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. Generally dry and mild weather is expected through Thursday, but the pattern will change by the end of the week as a much stronger cold front moves toward the East Coast. "A cold front associated with a strong st
On Nov. 9, 2005, a tricky line of storms moved through the province, proving to be one of the wackiest weather days ever in Ontario.
Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.
One of India's most sacred rivers appears to be coated with a thick layer of snow. A vast stretch of the Yamuna river is covered with white toxic foam, caused in part by pollutants discharged from industries ringing New Delhi. The river provides more than half of New Delhi’s water, posing a serious health threat to its residents.
Engineers weren't sure if NASA's Ingenuity helicopter would even lift off on Mars. But the drone has flown higher, farther, and faster than expected.