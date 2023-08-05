Weather sees influx of hoglets at Shropshire centre

Hospital manager Fran Hill said they were seeing hedgehogs in their droves

A rescue centre in Shropshire says the wet weather is leading to it caring for more hedgehogs than usual.

Cuan Wildlife Centre, in Much Wenlock, cares for hundreds of sick, injured and orphaned wild birds and animals each month.

But it is seeing more hedgehogs and hoglets than usual for this time of year.

Hospital manager Fran Hill said it was putting a strain on the centre's resources.

Ms Hill put the influx of hedgehogs down to the weather

"This time of year, we would expect to be busy," she said.

"We seem to have almost shifted into what we would expect in September time, which is lots of hedgehogs.

"We are still seeing hoglets, so baby hedgehogs coming in, and they are coming in their droves.

"Whilst we try to prepare for having a lot of hedgehogs in, when we have a sudden influx, of course that can take you a little unawares."

Each day, she said, the centre uses £30 worth of specialist milk to feed the hoglets.

"I can only really put it down to the weather," Ms Hill said.

"Normally this time of year we would all be enjoying a bit of sunshine...but there's not so much of that around."

Each day the charity gets through £30 of specialist milk for the hedgehogs

In 2022, the charity told the BBC it was seeing its "most difficult year" with demand for its services increasing, while donations were down.

But Ms Hill said the pressures have only become greater.

It costs about £35,000 to keep the charity running each month.

"Sadly we're not government-funded so we work solely on donations from the public," she added.

"The cost of everything has gone up - not just for us but for members of the public so our donations have gone down greatly."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk