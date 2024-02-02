Weather service: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday, with gusty winds into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possibly severe thunderstorms across South Florida on Sunday, as well as gusty winds and hazardous marine and beach conditions early in the week.

In a release issued Friday, the Weather Service said a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday, with the most likely time frame being in the afternoon. Strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, it said.

The National Weather Service is predicting severe weather across South Florida starting Sunday that is expected to increase the risk of rip currents.

Heavy rainfall will be possible with Sunday's storms, the NWS said, although the flood risk should be limited to poor drainage areas along Southeast Florida due to the quick movement of the storms.

Winds will increase Sunday and remain gusty early into the week (particularly Tuesday), with gusts in excess of 35 mph possible in this time period. Marine conditions will deteriorate Sunday as winds increase to near gale force and seas potentially build to over 10 feet over the Gulf Stream.

Hazardous beach conditions are expected at all South Florida beaches Sunday into early next week because of an increased risk of rip currents and the potential for high surf, the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Weather service: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday