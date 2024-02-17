Weather: Slick spots Saturday morning, sun and warmer temperatures this weekend

A walker makes their around the trail at Winton Woods Park Friday as snowfall began. The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a winter weather advisory for Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky. Butler and Warren counties in Ohio were under a winter storm warning. Those have expired, and the forecast calls for sunshine this weekend.

Friday's snowfall left behind icy spots on roads and sidewalks Saturday morning, and the National Weather Service in Wilmington urged caution while traveling in the Greater Cincinnati region.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky. Butler and Warren counties in Ohio were under a winter storm warning. Those expired at 1 a.m. and the forecast calls for sunshine this weekend.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were expected from Friday's storm, and storm total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches were likely in portions of east central and southeast Indiana and central, southwest and west central Ohio.

Reported snow totals in the area ranged from 1.3 inches at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to 3 inches in Mason and 4.1 inches in Oxford.

Weekend weather

The National Weather Service forecast calls for Saturday to be sunny, with a high near 29. Saturday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 19. Winds should be around 10 mph.

Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, becoming calm in the evening. Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Next week, we should see warmer temperatures in the forecast and a chance of rain late in the week.

Detailed forecast

Monday (Presidents Day): Sunny, with a high near 49. Monday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How much snow did Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky get?