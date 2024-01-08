Weather: Will it snow this week in Greater Cincinnati? Check precipitation chances here

A strong low-pressure system will move through the Ohio Valley region Monday night through Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather and high winds to the area, per the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will range from the mid-30s north to the lower 40s south on Monday.

Southern areas will see rain on Tuesday. Northern locations, especially along and north of I-70, will see a brief period of snow mixed with a bit of sleet before changing to all rain by Tuesday morning. The NWS predicts an inch or less of accumulation in these locations.

With road temperatures near or just above freezing, impacts should be minimized. But some reduced visibilities may occur.

Rain will be ongoing for much of the day on Tuesday. Highs will peak in the mid-40s northwest to the lower 50s south. Rain showers will mix with snow showers overnight. Only minor accumulations of less than an inch on elevated surfaces are expected.

Winds may gust to around 45 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday and Friday night into Saturday.

There will be only a slight chance of rain and snow on Thursday. The next round of widespread precipitation will occur on Friday, with the next chance of snow returning Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will stay above normal during this period, with highs ranging from the upper 30s northwest to the upper 40s south.

Colder air will move through the area this weekend, with highs in the 20s and 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds around 20 mph Sunday morning will combine with the cold temps, resulting in below-zero wind chills in some locations.

Unsettled weather continues with light snow and strong winds forecast. Secure loose objects that could be blown away. pic.twitter.com/IxgdvOohQR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 8, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Monday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 36.

Tuesday: Rain. High near 50.

Tuesday night: Rain showers likely before 1 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday: Rain and snow likely before 9 a.m., then rain. High near 47.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Rain, strong winds and snow possible this week