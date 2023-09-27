Weather for SpaceX's Thursday Starlink launch could be stormy

SpaceX teams are set to rattle windows on the Space Coast again this week with another Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff of the Starlink 6-19 mission with more of the company's internet-beaming satellites is tentatively targeted for Thursday night.

Navigational warnings point to liftoff of the 230-foot rocket from Launch Complex 40 during a window that stretches from 6:53 p.m. to 11:24 p.m. EDT.

For Thursday, the National Weather Service calls for a 90% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms for the area around the spaceport, with the potential for lightning during the launch window. A forecast from the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron wasn't immediately available.

After lofting the stack of flat-pack satellites on a southeasterly trajectory, the 130-foot first stage rocket booster will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas.

Starlink is SpaceX's version of a globally available internet service. With more than 5,100 satellites launched since 2019, service is now available on every continent and for many customer bases stretching from residential to government.

If schedules hold, this would become Florida's 52nd launch so far this year.

Could a government shutdown impact the next Florida launch?

For now, at nearby Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX teams are preparing a Falcon Heavy rocket for liftoff during the first week of October. The payload of that mission is NASA's Psyche spacecraft, which will study a metal-rich asteroid between Mars and Jupiter.

It remains to be determined how the mission's status or launch date could be impacted if a partial government shutdown occurs this weekend. When asked, NASA directed all queries to the White House Office of Management and Budget, which did not return a request for comment.

The Psyche mission marks the first time the triple-core rocket has been selected to host a dedicated payload for NASA. Previous Falcon Heavy missions have supported commercial satellites and national security missions for the U.S. Space Force.

Liftoff of the interplanetary mission is tentatively slated for no earlier than 10:34 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 5, from pad 39A. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on X at @AlteredJamie.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Space Coast storms in store Thursday ahead of SpaceX Starlink launch