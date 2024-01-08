Weather system expected late Monday

Jan. 7—SYRACUSE — A "significant" winter storm system is expected to move into Elkhart County late Monday into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

NWS Meteorologist Chris Roller said Sunday afternoon that snowfall may get started as early as Monday evening, but more likely will get started after midnight and continue early Tuesday morning, with a range of snow accumulation expected.

"For Goshen, 2 to 4 inches makes the most sense," Roller said.

The system set to start moving into northern Indiana began last week over the Pacific Ocean, before making its way east across the Great Plains to the Oklahoma Panhandle, before turning north toward the Great Lakes Region.

On Tuesday evening, Roller said that it's possible that cooler air would bring temperatures down to around freezing.

"Some slick spots on back roads are possible," he noted.

A changeover from snow to rain would likely take place Tuesday morning, along with some snow compaction.

"A lot of the snow would likely compact on itself," he said, adding that as a result, slushy roads may impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Roller added that residents who need to travel should allow extra travel time so as to drive slowly, and to take it slow in shoveling wet, heavy snow, so as not to over exert oneself.

To learn more, visit www.weather.gov.