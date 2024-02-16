Weather update: Thursday night
For this evening, winds stay gusty, up to 45 mph at times. A few sporadic power outages may be possible.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Rocket Lab is exploring possible applications for a satellite constellation that they would build, launch and operate in-house, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink business, as a way of generating recurring revenue, an executive said this week. “If you look to where we ultimately want to go, in a lot of ways we want to emulate what [SpaceX] has successfully done, which is work their way towards the applications market,” Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice said.
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
Caitlin Clark's record-breaking shot could not have been more classically her. She's been doing this for years.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
-- video-generating model, Sora, can pull off some genuinely impressive cinematographic feats. The paper, titled "Video generation models as world simulators," co-authored by a host of OpenAI researchers, peels back the curtains on key aspects of Sora's architecture -- for instance revealing that Sora can generate videos of an arbitrary resolution and aspect ratio (up to 1080p). Per the paper, Sora's able to perform a range of image and video editing tasks, from creating looping videos to extending videos forwards or backwards in time to changing the background in an existing video.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
The hype around artificial intelligence may finally be normalizing, at least according to company earnings calls over the past two quarters.
Medicare Advantage open enrollment lasts until March 31. Before you decide to switch plans, there are some rules to be aware of.
Sequoia Capital plans to fund up to three open source software developers annually, as a continuation of a program it debuted last year. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm announced the Sequoia Open Source Fellowship last May, but it was initially offered on an invite-only basis with a single recipient to shout about so far. Moving forward, Sequoia is inviting developers to apply for a stipend that will cover their costs for up to a year so they can work full-time on the project -- without giving up any equity or ownership.
We recently spent a week in the Genesis Electrified GV70, and there are a few things about this luxury electric crossover that stood out to us while living with it.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.