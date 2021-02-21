What’s the weather for today’s NASCAR race at Daytona? Here’s the forecast.

A wet start for NASCAR’s Truck Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course, won by Ben Rhodes on Friday, transitioned into a dry track for Saturday’s Xfinity race, won by 18-year-old Ty Gibbs.

The weather should remain clear for NASCAR’s Cup Series race on the 3.61-mile road course based on the local forecast. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of showers before 2 a.m. AccuWeather.com reports a 2% chance of thunderstorms in Daytona Beach, Fla. this afternoon.

NASCAR is able to declare a “wet” start, in which teams are required to use rain tires, or a “damp” start, in which teams may elect to use rain tires based on the road course condition. A low chance of rain this afternoon means neither is likely.

