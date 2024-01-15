Weather updates: Cold weather cancels MLK march, forum in Corpus Christi

The 38th Annual MLK Commemorative March, scheduled for today, has been canceled due to inclement weather, the city of Corpus Christi announced Monday morning.

The Corpus Christi YWCA Racial Justice Forum has also been canceled, the notice stated.

Weather service alerts issued

The big chill has arrived in the Coastal Bend and weather watchers say things will only get colder.

“A polar airmass will continue to infiltrate South Texas today through Tuesday. Cold temperatures and windy conditions will result in freezing to below freezing temperatures and very cold conditions that may affect people, pipes, plants and animals, and also result in dangerous marine conditions,” The National Weather Service said Monday morning.

On land, people “will experience cold conditions, gusty winds with a threat of freezing rain, which has been observed on radar and weather observations,” the forecasters said in a 9:45 a.m. email.

On the water, mariners should brace for “strong to very strong northerly flow has resulted in Small Craft Advisory conditions then Gale conditions are expected overnight.

Here are some of the warnings listed by NWS in the email:

A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect through late tonight, then a Gale Warning will go into effect early Tuesday AM through Tuesday afternoon.

A Hard Freeze Warning is now in effect through noon today and again tonight across portions of the northern Coastal Plains and the Brush Country. A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect Tuesday night for most of South Texas.

A Freeze Warning is now in effect through this afternoon and again tonight across much of South Texas.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect across northern counties through this afternoon and again tonight A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through this morning and again tonight. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect Tuesday night.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and a Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect through this afternoon across South Texas for freezing rain that has resulted in multiple accidents.

NWS will post real-time updates at https://twitter.com/NWSCorpus

Warming centers await those who need them

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free rides to and from the centers during available hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following centers will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, with the first three open Monday as well:

Ben Garza Gym: 1815 Howard St.

Owen R. Hopkins Library: 3202 McKinzie Road

Ben F. McDonald Library: 4044 Greenwood Drive

Open Tuesday:

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library: 1230 Carmel Parkway

Janet F. Harte Library: 2969 Waldron Road

La Retama Library: 805 Comanche St.

Oveal William Senior Center: 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

Northwest Senior Center: 9725 Up River Road

Zavala Senior Center: 515 Osage St.

Greenwood Senior Center: 4040 Greenwood Drive

Broadmoor Senior Center: 1651 Tarlton St.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center: 654 Graham Road

Garden Senior Center: 5325 Greely Drive

Lindale Senior Center: 3135 Swantner Drive

Other services available as well

The city of Corpus Christi is also working with homeless agencies to ensure shelter, meals and blankets will be provided for individuals in need. The Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission will increase their overnight capacity for people.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is also donating services by hosting pets of homeless persons in need.

The Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, will serve as a free, cold-weather refuge that will be open at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 and run continuously through noon Wednesday, Jan. 17. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

PUC Outage Map:

https://www.puc.texas.gov/storm/map.aspx

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Cold weather live updates in Corpus Christi