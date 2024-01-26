When will weather warm up in Oklahoma? First taste of spring next week

Oklahoma was hit with freezing weather, icy roads and blinding fog over the last two weeks, which may leave you wondering: when will the state warm up again?

Here's what's forecasted in the coming days.

When will it get warm in Oklahoma?

Starting Sunday, Oklahomans can expect sunshine and temperatures in the high 50s, according to the National Weather Center. In Oklahoma City, the Sunday high is 56 degrees with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday marks a taste of spring weather with temperatures as high as 65 degrees in southern Oklahoma and 63 degrees in the metro. The warm weather will continue through Thursday at least, according to NWS.

Into the spring, this year's edition of the "Farmers' Almanac" projects a couple of major storms impacting Oklahoma in early and mid-January, and more storms during February and March.

What will Oklahoma's weather be like in February?

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts weather in Oklahoma will be sunny, cold then mild during the first week of February, followed by cold rain and snow showers Feb. 9-14.

Throughout the last two weeks, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts sunny conditions and rain showers.

