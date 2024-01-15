Weather service warns potentially dangerous wind chills to continue in Greater Akron

Potentially dangerous wind chills are expected in northern Ohio through Wednesday.

Winter is finally here.

After some unseasonably warm weather over the holidays, northern Ohio is in the midst of a deep chill.

The coldest weather of the season has settled across the region, bringing with it dangerous wind chills.

The region was under a wind chill advisory through noon Monday, with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero.

This might have meant a day off of school for youngsters, but districts across the region were closed Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.

The National Weather Service says additional warnings may have to be issued over the next couple of days as the deep freeze is expected to continue.

The culprit is an Arctic air mass that has settled across the region.

Highs will be in the teens through Tuesday with lows in the single digits.

There is a chance for snow showers across the region.

Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 20s by Wednesday but the risk of snow showers will increase.

What's it take for school to be canceled because of the cold?

There's no magic formula to determine when school is canceled.

If a foot of snow falls,that's a bit of a no brainer for area superintendents.

But when it comes to the cold, that gets a bit tricky.

School districts take their cues from the National Weather Service, which issues warnings when temperatures plummet.

School officials also consider the so-called real-feel temperature − what the temperature is like on exposed skin.

Historically, school districts in Greater Akron have been more likely to call off school for the day when the wind chills have dipped into the 15 to 20 degrees below zero range when kids would be walking and arriving at school.

Akron opens warming centers

To help residents cope with the cold temperatures, Akron plans to offer places for residents keep warm.

The city is extending hours at Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W. Crosier St. through Tuesday.

The center will be open between 8 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The city's other community centers plan to be open during normal hours.

What's the forecast?

M.L.King Day: Increasing clouds, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -8. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Potentially dangerous wind chills expected to Wednesday in Akron area