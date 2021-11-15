Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs
Cold overnight with temperatures in the 20s on Monday morning. Mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers possible late in the morning into the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.
Parts of the Prairies could be in line to see their first major snowfall of the season this week, and depending on the exact location, it could be hefty accumulations through Wednesday.
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding. Even though much of the West is still in a drought according to the United States Drought Monitor, the recent train of storms has eliminated the drought in northwestern Washington and far northwestern Oregon. Even with the drought gone, other issues have arisen. "Many area rivers are running near bankful al
After rain and severe storms dampened the Northeast, an Alberta clipper is moving into the region and is expected to bring rain and snow through Monday. For some, this could even bring the first accumulating snowfall of the season. "While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Syracuse,
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
Several storm systems are expected to bring heavy rain throughout the region, and even snow in some areas.
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
In the wake of an Alberta clipper that brought snow to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and will bring snow to the interior Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the end of the snow. While most of the lake-effect snow is still to come, some locations had a preview on Saturday. For example, a band of heavy lake-effect snow set up over Buffalo, New York, on Saturday morning. This dropped 1.7 inches of snow and was the city's first accumulating
A large wayward bear, spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory, has been cornered in a tree
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
The giant snakes, which have plagued the Everglades for decades, were recently spotted in Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.
The National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions Sunday after the first widespread snowfall of the season.
Some smaller roads are still closed, but main roads like Highway 18 and Highway 101 opened back up Saturday.
Anytime we deal with winter weather, it's a good reminder to slow down and drive safely. Morning commuters should stay cautious.
The average price for unleaded in greater Redding was $4.651 on Saturday, breaking previous records of $4.64 on Wednesday and $4.62 set in June 2008.
There were reports of 1-inch hailstones in parts of Orange County, New York, but in most places, the hail was pea-sized.
Two campers became trapped in a flooded area and were rescued by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue
The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.
A great white shark has been hanging out near shore at a popular California surfing destination known for shark attacks.
