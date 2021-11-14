Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs
Light snow tapering off tonight and the wind dying down as well. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight. Mostly cloudy & chilly on Monday with a chance for a few afternoon rain/snow showers.
Parts of the Prairies could be in line to see their first snowfall of the season this week, and depending on the exact location, it could be hefty accumulations through Wednesday.
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City on Friday morning.
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding. "While the main zone of precipitation will target southwestern British Columbia initially, the atmospheric river of moisture is expected to wobble southward into Washington on Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Similar to the event that occurred on Thursday and Friday, the air will
Heavy rains were expected to continue through Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Portland said.
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
Several storm systems are expected to bring heavy rain throughout the region, and even snow in some areas.
A potent "pineapple express" is charging through B.C. Sunday, expected to unload substantial rainfall amounts to the South Coast after bringing heavy snowfall to the mountain passes.
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
After rain and severe storms dampened the Northeast, an Alberta clipper is moving into the region and is expected to bring rain and snow through Monday. For some, this could even bring the first accumulating snowfall of the season. "While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Syracuse,
A large wayward bear, spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory, has been cornered in a tree
“I think we’ve been pretty blessed with this nice fall,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
The National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions Sunday after the first widespread snowfall of the season.
The giant snakes, which have plagued the Everglades for decades, were recently spotted in Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.
There were reports of 1-inch hailstones in parts of Orange County, New York, but in most places, the hail was pea-sized.
Anytime we deal with winter weather, it's a good reminder to slow down and drive safely. Morning commuters should stay cautious.
The average price for unleaded in greater Redding was $4.651 on Saturday, breaking previous records of $4.64 on Wednesday and $4.62 set in June 2008.
The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.
A great white shark has been hanging out near shore at a popular California surfing destination known for shark attacks.