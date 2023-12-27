Weather update: Wednesday night
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland for Northeast until noon Thursday due to visibility being reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
A review of Green Chef meal delivery service.
Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
This year, the median household income for home buyers jumped to $107,000 from $88,000 last year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The volume of homes for sale in the U.S. reached a record a low, meanwhile -- and shows no sign of recovery. BotBuilt is the brainchild of Brent Wadas, Colin Devine and robotics engineer Barrett Ames.
Even in his 80s, Tony Bennett "had more energy than anybody I've ever met. He would do 10 shows back-to-back in a different city each night, which is hard for any singer, but he would do it with ease," his daughter Antonia remembers.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
T.J. Hockenson was in the middle of a career season with the Vikings.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people. The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach. According to Maine's notice, the company discovered the breach months later in August 2023, but did not say what specific personal information was taken.
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.
The biggest news stories this morning: Mint Mobile says hackers accessed customer information during a security breach, The best books we read in 2023, Apple reportedly wants to team up with news publishers to train its AI.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.