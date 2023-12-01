Weather: What's the forecast this weekend for the FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew match?

Rainy start, a brief dry spell, and then more rain to return this weekend in the Ohio Valley region.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, widespread rain will move through the area Friday, with a chance of showers later Friday afternoon into the night.

Temperatures should warm to the mid-50s in some areas on Friday.

A low chance for showers will be possible but much of the region should remain dry on Saturday during the MLS Cup playoff game between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew. But then more rain on Sunday into the beginning of the week.

Highs will range this weekend from the upper 40s to the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

[4:04 AM] Continued rain chances in the forecast... pic.twitter.com/NZTdKvW9rM — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 1, 2023

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Friday: Rain before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. High near 55.

Friday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Check forecast for MLS Cup playoffs this weekend