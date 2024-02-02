What is the weather? Wind advisory isssued for Saturday in El Paso, southern New Mexico

Hold on to your caps as windy days are in the forecast starting Saturday, Feb. 3.

Friday began with showers with another chance of rain after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, N.M.

Winds may start Friday evening at 20 to 30 miles per hour. Temperature highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday, Feb. 4, will be mostly sunny but with a high wind watch expected from the morning through the evening. Gusts could be 30 to 40 miles per hour up to 65 miles per hour.

The wind will affect eastern and central parts of El Paso, northern Hudspeth Highlands and New Mexico.

