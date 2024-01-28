Weather: Yellow warning for strong winds in parts of NI

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued by the Met Office for some parts of Northern Ireland.

Its weather maps show the affected zone includes the north coast, the Ards peninsula and northern inland parts of County Londonderry and County Antrim.

The warning is in place until 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Met Office warned of large waves in coastal areas, possible delays for high-sided vehicles and potential disruption to air and sea travel.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland and central & southern Scotland



Sunday 1000 – 2000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8VcBEdkQiO — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2024

The latest wind warning closely follows two named storms which caused widespread damage last week.

Storm Isha arrived last Sunday, felling trees, causing power cuts for thousands of customers and disrupting broadband services.

Storm Jocelyn followed two days later, which interrupted repair efforts and caused further damage to road and electricity infrastructure.