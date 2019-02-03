Weatherford International Generates Free Cash Flow for the First Time in Years

Shares of Weatherford International (NYSE: WFT) have been in decline for years. The company's burdensome debt load and management's lip service toward turning the business around left investors with little faith that things were ever going to improve at the distressed oil services company.

This past quarter, though, the company showed a modicum of progress toward becoming a profitable business again. Was this the quarter when things finally turned around at Weatherford? Let's take a look at the fourth-quarter results to see where things could go from here.

Drilling pipes with an oil rig in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Weatherford International: By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $1.43 billion $1.44 billion $1.49 billion Operating income ($1.96 billion) ($13 million) ($1.74 billion) Net income ($2.1 billion) ($199 million) ($1.94 billion) EPS (diluted) ($2.10) ($0.20) ($1.95)

DATA SOURCE: WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS RELEASE. EPS=EARNINGS PER SHARE.

Weatherford's revenue decline this past quarter was expected. Not only was oil and gas activity rather muted this past quarter, but the company also sold off several business lines in order to shore up the balance sheet.

Also in the quarter, the company took a $1.99 billion in asset and goodwill impairments. Absent those charges, management estimates its adjusted EBITDA was $210 million for the quarter.

Bar chart of WFT operating income by business segment for Q4 2017, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018. Both eastern and western hemisphere segments posted gains comapred to losses this time last year. More

Data source: Weatherford International. Chart by author.

The most pleasant surprise in this quarter was that the company reported operating cash flow of $105 million and positive free cash flow. Generating free cash flow hasn't been a common sight in Weatherford's financial statements. Management said that it intends on using free cash flow and proceeds from asset sales to chip away at its debt load. At the end of the quarter, it had a net debt position of $7.39 billion.

What management had to say

More than anything, Wall Street analysts and investors want to see that Weatherford is making progress toward the goals CEO Mark McCollum laid out for the company after more than a year on the job. The fact that it was able to show some progress to this end is largely why shares spiked after reporting earnings.

According to McCollum, this past quarter's results should be an early sign that his plan to squeeze profitability out of this company should come to fruition in 2019: