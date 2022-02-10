Weatherford man's sentencing for stalked affirmed

Feb. 10—The stalking conviction and life sentence a Parker County jury assessed to a Weatherford man in 2020 was affirmed in an appeals court ruling handed down recently.

Robert Thomas Wahl, 51, was convicted for repeatedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her cousin. The case was the first stalking case tried by a jury in Parker County.

"This was a case that, but for law enforcement arresting Mr. Wahl, could have turned out much worse," said District Attorney Jeff Swain, who tried the case for the prosecution along with Assistant District Attorney Travis Warner. "The court of appeals' ruling, keeping Mr. Wahl in prison, will keep our county safer moving forward."

Wahl, who represented himself at trial but not on appeal, was sentenced as a habitual offender since he had prior convictions for indecency with a child, burglary of a habitation, and multiple unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony theft offenses, along with misdemeanor assault family violence and evading arrest offenses.

The case began in 2018, when Wahl went to his ex-girlfriend's home in Weatherford and wanted money for gas. Though they had been broken up for approximately nine months, when Wahl saw a pickup in the driveway, he was enraged, believing that she was sleeping with another man, and punctured the sidewall of one of the tires, causing over $500 in damage.

The ex-girlfriend told jurors that she had been in a relationship with Wahl since 2012 and that he had been violent and physically abusive during the relationship, frequently threatening to kill her. Leading up to the tire incident, she had been receiving hundreds of calls and texts daily from Wahl and had blocked his number, leaving email as his only option to contact her.

72 emails that Wahl sent to his ex-girlfriend in April, 2018 were admitted for jurors to review. In the emails, Wahl repeatedly threatened to kill her and her cousin, whose truck was the one in her driveway. He also told her numerous times that he was watching her, knew where she was, was coming for her, and was armed.

"Enjoy your final days their [sic] number [sic] and I control the ... number," the last email said.

"The volume, timing, and content of the emails, as well as their graphic nature, was terrifying for our victim," Swain said. "I can't truly do them justice in an article for a family newspaper because they are so laden with profanity and explicit content. He also repeatedly promised that he would follow through on his threats to kill or maim her, which, combined with his descriptions of watching her, were incredibly frightening."

After the emails began, the ex-girlfriend contacted Weatherford Police Department and a warrant was issued for Wahl's arrest.

"Even after officers left Mr. Wahl voicemail messages, he didn't stop sending the victim emails," Warner said. "Law enforcement intervention will often stop an offender's run of criminal conduct. That was not the case for Mr. Wahl; he was relentless."

Wahl continued to contact the victim even after he was incarcerated. Jurors heard evidence that Wahl directly wrote her ten letters from the jail and tried to send her other letters through his family.

In two of the admitted letters, Wahl admitted to threatening and physically abusing the victim in the past and asked her to forgive him.

In the trial, Swain also introduced a recorded jail visitation in which Wahl convinced his cellmate's wife to go track down the victim and get her to either not appear for trial or to sign an affidavit of non-prosecution.

"His continued efforts to manipulate the victim even after he was incarcerated were particularly concerning given all of the other threats and history of family violence," Swain said.

On appeal, Wahl claimed, among other things, that District Judge Graham Quisenberry erred prior to trial when he temporarily appointed Wahl a lawyer.

"Our judges are under a duty to make sure that people that want to be their own lawyer truly understand the dangers of self-representation," Swain said. "When Mr. Wahl insisted on representing himself, Judge Quisenberry gave him a new attorney briefly to make sure that he understood what he was doing. Then, when he still didn't want to have a lawyer, the judge appointed stand-by counsel in case he changed his mind mid-trial. Judge Quisenberry did everything that he could to make sure that Mr. Wahl's rights were adequately protected. It's ironic that it was those efforts that formed the basis for part of his challenge on appeal."

Wahl also claimed that the jury charge was erroneous and that a motion for continuance that he filed should have been granted.

In denying Wahl's claims, the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ruled that "[a]ny harm was theoretical rather than actual," that "there was no error in the trial court's judgment," and affirmed the conviction and sentence.

"Under Texas parole law, Mr. Wahl will be eligible for release when his time served plus his good time credit equals 15 years," Swain said. "Parole eligibility does not mean that a defendant is entitled to parole, but rather that parole officials have discretion to release someone. We hope that they exercise their discretion and keep him for a long time."