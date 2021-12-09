Weatherford police: Abilene man arrested for child sex crime may have other victims

WEATHERFORD - Law enforcement officials here reported Thursday that an Abilene man was arrested for having sex with a female minor.

He also may have assaulted other underaged victims, according to a Weatherford police news release.

Weatherford is about 122 miles east of Abilene.

Diego Alejandro Cortez

Diego Alejandro Cortez, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Abilene police on a warrant out of Parker County for a charge of second-degree felony of sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $25,000, and he remains in the Taylor County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Weatherford police were contacted Dec. 2 by the 15-year-old female victim's parents, who discovered that the suspect had been in the child's bedroom, the release said.

The victim told officers she met the man on social media and exchanged personal information, including her home address. Officers discovered that the suspect had visited the residence on at least twice, the release said.

"The victim reported she knew the subject only as Diego and that he presented himself to be an Armed Services member and was stationed in the Abilene area," the release said.

Weatherford police obtained an arrest warrant, which was carried out by Abilene police. According to jail records, Cortez has an Abilene address.

Reporter-News messages with Abilene and Weatherford police to confirm if Cortez is serving in the military have not been returned.

"Detectives believe there may be more female juvenile victims and offenses could have occurred as far back as 2020," the release said.

Other potential victims are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, or Weatherford detective Jason Goff at 817-598-4414 or jgoff@weatherfordtx.gov.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police: Abilene man arrested for child sex crime may have more victims