Weatherford happy it’s getting new Costco. ‘Exciting’ opportunity with 230 new jobs

Costco Wholesale is expanding in North Texas, adding a new store in Parker County.

The bulk grocery and retail company is building a new location in Weatherford at the northwest corner of Interstate 20 and Center Point Road. Construction on the new facility begins this summer and is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Costco’s new 160,000-square-foot facility is anticipated to bring over 230 jobs to the area.

“It’s no secret that Weatherford and Parker County are growing at an unprecedented rate, and with that comes opportunities,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said in a press release. “When we look at growth, we seek valuable development that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, and the addition of Costco accomplishes that with bringing quality jobs, a wonderful amenity, and an excellent community partner.”

A rendering of what Costco Wholesale’s Weatherford location is expected to look like.

Along with selling groceries, Costco is bringing its eye and hearing centers, auto services and prescription pickup to the Weatherford store.

The proposed Weatherford Costco location will join other grocers in Parker County such as Walmart, H-E-B, Albertsons, Target, Brookshire’s and Aldi.

“This is the start to an exciting 2024 and sets the tone for Weatherford’s strategic position for economic growth,” said Ashley Seitz, Weatherford’s assistant director of economic development. “We look forward to a successful partnership and the mutual benefits this opportunity brings between Weatherford and Costco.”