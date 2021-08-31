Weatherman's dog interrupts live forecast 'demanding treats'

A Toronto weatherman delivering a forecast last week was interrupted by his wandering dog.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell's goldendoodle, who goes by “Storm the Weather Dog," strutted right on camera to pace around and look for treats, according to the news outlet.

Farnell continued with his forecast, unfazed by the interruption.

Global News released a video clip of the dog's cameo.

"Last Friday, a hungry-for-treats Storm invaded the set in the middle of Anthony's weather report, demanding treats even as Farnell was explaining to Ontarians what weather they would be facing that weekend, and discussed the dangers posed by Hurricane Ida further south," the video's description read. “Both consummate professionals, Anthony finished his segment without a hitch while Storm sated his hunger (and mugged a bit for the camera) ... all in a day’s work!”



Storm has made several cameos in Global News forecasts in the past. One went viral in 2012 when the dog stole the show during a report from anchor Leslie Roberts.

Storm's Instagram bio says he and Farnell can be seen at local educational events teaching young Canadians about meteorology.

