Weave Announces Decrease in Payments Processing Fee by Full Percentage Point

The tech company aims to provide ease for small business owners with ability to collect more, remotely and without contact

LEHI, Utah, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, today announced a full 1.00 percentage point drop in transaction rates for all Weave Payments customers.

Weave Payments includes credit card terminals, manual card entry, and Text to Pay-- a feature that allows customers to pay instantly from a mobile device. Each of these three key payment channels facilitates contactless payments whether the customer is present or not.

The announcement comes at an important juncture for small and medium businesses collecting payments on services rendered or products sold in this unprecedented time of social distancing. The ability to collect more, remotely and without contact has proven to be a necessity for businesses working to keep their doors open-- businesses such as grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and healthcare providers for humans and pets.

"We are so proud to be able to offer this rate drop to our customers," said Tamra Gray, Senior Director of Payment Operations at Weave. "From a community support perspective, it's incredible. But what these businesses are gaining isn't just a savings on transaction fees. They're gaining the ability to choose how they'll receive payments that fits best with what their operations can handle right now. We want to provide everything our customers need to get through this tough time by making payments easier, so they can focus on the critical tasks and functions that will help keep them in business throughout this crisis. It's an incredibly important offering."

The rate reduction will run from April 20 to May 20, 2020, and is available to all customers who sign up for the product. Weave Payments includes credit card terminals, manual card entry, and Text to Pay-- a feature that allows customers to pay instantly from a mobile device. Each of these three key payment channels facilitates contactless payments whether the customer is present or not.

To learn more about Weave's complete business toolbox, including payment solutions, please visit www.getweave.com.

About Weave
Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contact:
Madi Bullock
Weave
+1 (801) 815 0329
pr@getweave.com

www.getweave.com
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weave-announces-decrease-in-payments-processing-fee-by-full-percentage-point-301041581.html

SOURCE Weave

  • Intelligence officials weigh possibility coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab
    Yahoo News

    Intelligence officials weigh possibility coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab

    Although the the U.S. intelligence community early on dismissed the notion that the coronavirus is a synthesized bioweapon, it is still weighing the possibility that the pandemic might have been touched off by an accident at a research facility rather than by an infection from a live-animal market, according to nine current and former intelligence and national security officials familiar with ongoing investigations. After extensive research, scientists in the U.S. and elsewhere have determined that the new strain of the coronavirus discovered in China in December is, as Chinese officials have maintained, of natural origin, but they are taking seriously that its route to human infection may have started in a lab in Wuhan.

  • Pelosi: Trump coronavirus missteps 'caused unnecessary death and economic disaster'
    Yahoo News

    Pelosi: Trump coronavirus missteps 'caused unnecessary death and economic disaster'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released to the public a letter to her Democratic colleagues Tuesday in which she charged President Trump with missteps in handling the coronavirus pandemic that “caused unnecessary death and economic disaster” in the United States. The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster. The truth is that in January Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic, ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and economic disaster.

  • US military chief: 'Weight of evidence' that Covid-19 did not originate in a lab
    The Guardian

    US military chief: 'Weight of evidence' that Covid-19 did not originate in a lab

    The Pentagon's top general has said that US intelligence has looked into the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak could have started in a Chinese laboratory, but that the “weight of evidence” so far pointed towards “natural” origins. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, was speaking on the day of a Washington Post report about state department cables in 2018 in which US diplomats raised safety concerns about the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which was conducting studies of coronavirus from bats. “During interactions with scientists at the WIV laboratory, they noted the new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory,” a cable dated 19 January 2018 said, according to the Post.

  • An unsubstantiated theory suggests the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab — here are the facts
    Business Insider

    An unsubstantiated theory suggests the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab — here are the facts

    Experts think the novel coronavirus most likely originated in bats and then may have jumped to an intermediary animal species before infecting humans. Chinese authorities suggested that animal-to-human jump occurred at a wet market in the city of Wuhan, but a growing body of research suggests the outbreak's origins are unrelated to the market. A fringe theory suggests the coronavirus could have leaked from a Chinese research laboratory in Wuhan, but there's little evidence supporting this possibility.

  • Agriculture secretary: Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus
    Yahoo News Video

    Agriculture secretary: Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus

    The Trump administration plans to buy milk and meat from U.S. farmers as part of an initial $15.5 billion effort to help them weather the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.

  • 21 Products to Set Up Your Bathroom Sanctuary
    Architectural Digest

    21 Products to Set Up Your Bathroom Sanctuary

    Trust us, it's worth it to invest in new bath mats and towels Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Kim Jong Un tribute absence sparks speculation
    AFP

    Kim Jong Un tribute absence sparks speculation

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's conspicuous absence from commemorations for his grandfather Kim Il Sung's birth anniversary this week suggests he could be looking to emphasise his own authority over his family's legacy, analysts said. The April 15 birthday of the North's founder is the most important celebration of the nuclear-armed country's annual political calendar, known as the Day of the Sun. North Koreans are taught from birth to revere Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il, father of the current leader, and all adults wear badges depicting one or both men.

  • Chicago man charged with murder after pushing Marine veteran into passing train, police say
    USA TODAY

    Chicago man charged with murder after pushing Marine veteran into passing train, police say

    CHICAGO – A man was charged with first-degree murder after police said he pushed a Marine veteran into the path of a passing train. Mamadou Balde, 29, died after being "punched and pushed" onto the tracks of a downtown CTA red line platform on the evening of April 7, according to the Cook County state's attorney. Ryan Munn, 18, was arrested three days later and charged with first-degree murder, the Chicago Police Department said.

  • Brazil Negotiating With Maduro to Repatriate Staff in Venezuela
    Bloomberg

    Brazil Negotiating With Maduro to Repatriate Staff in Venezuela

    The plane was scheduled to land in the Venezuelan capital on Friday to pick up diplomatic officials and their family members as part of Brazil's repatriation efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to discuss the subject publicly. Brazil's foreign ministry said late Wednesday night it was following the case and insisted no citizen would be left behind, citing the more than 10,000 Brazilians who have so far been brought home in the wake of the pandemic. The international department of Brazil's justice ministry said it's aware of the situation.

  • Emirates launches first rapid virus test for passengers
    AFP Relax News

    Emirates launches first rapid virus test for passengers

    Aviation giant Emirates has launched a 10-minute coronavirus blood test for passengers departing from its Dubai home base, in what it claimed Wednesday as a first for the industry. The airline resumed limited passenger flights earlier this month after the United Arab Emirates grounded all commercial aircraft. The flights are open to foreign citizens who wish to leave the country, but no incoming passengers are allowed.

  • Trump's candidate loses in Wisconsin, despite help from courts
    Yahoo News

    Trump's candidate loses in Wisconsin, despite help from courts

    Last week, Republican officials and conservative judges pushed for Wisconsin to have in-person voting even though the state was in the middle of a public health emergency with the coronavirus pandemic. It led to some absurd visuals, such as Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a leading GOP figure, telling voters it was safe to go to the polls even as he was protected by a mask, goggles and a gown. The reason for their focus on the race was protecting a state Supreme Court seat held by conservative Justice Daniel Kelly.

  • After Putin's bravado, COVID-19 is starting to hit Russia hard
    CBS News

    After Putin's bravado, COVID-19 is starting to hit Russia hard

    Medical specialists push a stretcher likely carrying a human body outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2020. Moscow – Less than a month ago Russia's state-controlled media showed President Vladimir Putin talking about how the country had managed to contain the new coronavirus and keep the situation "under control." Russia had only a few dozen officially reported cases then.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her response to the coronavirus pandemic, with some saying she 'squashed' the curve. Here's everything you need to know about her.
    Business Insider

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her response to the coronavirus pandemic, with some saying she 'squashed' the curve. Here's everything you need to know about her.

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to the coronavirus pandemic by closing New Zealand's borders and focusing on eliminating rather than containing the virus, and the country saw a decrease in cases 10 days later. According to Anna Fifield, the Washington Post's Beijing bureau chief, this means Ardern essentially got ahead of the virus by putting the nation on lockdown on March 25, early enough to interrupt the spread of the disease. Ardern announced in a news conference on April 15 that she and her cabinet will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months to close the wage gap in New Zealand amid the coronavirus crisis.

  • Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?

    New York City's death count has spiked to more than 10,000 after it reported 3,778 people who likely had Covid-19, but died without being tested. Firefighters and paramedics had been recording drastic increases in deaths at home around the city, assumed to be caused by the virus. The new figures, from the city's Health Department, mark a 60% rise in deaths.

  • What should Democrats do about the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden?
    The Week

    What should Democrats do about the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden?

    They insist Democrats accepted the activist slogan and hashtag #BelieveWomen and used it as a bludgeon against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings when psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of a drunken sexual assault at a high school party three decades in the past. Republicans claim that for Democrats to be consistent, they need to apply precisely the same standard to Reade and Biden: They must believe her without question, drag Biden through the mud, and presumably keep him off the Democratic ticket for his alleged behavior 27 years ago. Anything less would be a blatant double standard.

  • Virus hit 'like a bomb' as toll rises in Ecuador's business capital
    AFP

    Virus hit 'like a bomb' as toll rises in Ecuador's business capital

    Ecuador's economic capital Guayaquil is reeling from the most aggressive outbreak of COVID-19 in Latin America after the pandemic hit the city "like a bomb," its mayor said. Cynthia Viteri has emerged from her own bout with the virus to battle the worst crisis the port city of nearly 3 million people has known in modern times. Mortuaries, funeral homes and hospital services are overwhelmed, and Viteri said the actual death toll from the virus is likely much higher than the official national figure of 369.

  • India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge
    Reuters

    India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge

    India has brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the chief of a Muslim seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities say led to a big jump in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday. The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in a cramped corner of Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh, were taken into quarantine after it emerged they had attended meetings there in mid-March. Police initially filed a case against Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the centre, for violating a ban on big gatherings but had now invoked the law against culpable homicide, a police spokesman said.

  • Stimulus Checks Are Being Sent to Millions of Americans This Week. Here's How to Get Yours Faster
    Time

    Stimulus Checks Are Being Sent to Millions of Americans This Week. Here's How to Get Yours Faster

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin sending stimulus checks to millions of Americans this week, part of the federal government's efforts to prop up the economy while many businesses are struggling or shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic. The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, calls for payments of up to $1,200 for every American with a Social Security number who isn't considered a dependent. The amount each person or family receives in their stimulus check will depend on their financial circumstances.

  • Newsom's mask deal shows tendency for big plans, few details
    Associated Press

    Newsom's mask deal shows tendency for big plans, few details

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement was audacious: On a national news show, he said the state had just inked a deal to buy 200 million masks monthly, a massive haul amid the international scramble for protective gear needed in the fight against the coronavirus. “As a nation-state, with the capacity to write a check for hundreds of millions, no billions, of dollars, we're in a position to do something bold and big,” Newsom told reporters the next day. The announcement surprised many state lawmakers, and California took the unusual step of paying half the cost up front.

  • White House misses congressional deadline to explain intelligence watchdog's firing
    Yahoo News

    White House misses congressional deadline to explain intelligence watchdog's firing

    The White House is still refusing to give Congress a reason for firing Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, as required by law, missing a deadline set by a bipartisan group of senators. A group of eight senators, including Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, wrote President Trump a letter on April 8 demanding he explain in detail his decision to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson to reassure Congress it was “not for reasons unrelated to [his] performance. Otherwise, the decision could threaten the integrity of what are supposed to be independent overseers of government agencies, they wrote.

  • GOP Senator: ‘We Gotta Reopen’ Country and Virus ‘Is Gonna Spread Faster’ When We Do
    The Daily Beast

    GOP Senator: ‘We Gotta Reopen’ Country and Virus ‘Is Gonna Spread Faster’ When We Do

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) authoritatively declared on Wednesday night that the American people understand that the economy needs to be reopened very soon and that when that happens, the deadly coronavirus is “gonna spread faster.” Appearing on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, Kennedy—whose home state has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic—insisted that social-distancing restrictions need to be quickly reversed because “very soon, the can is going to run out of road.”

  • Wuhan ended its 76-day coronavirus lockdown last week — here's how Wuhan residents are reacting
    Business Insider

    Wuhan ended its 76-day coronavirus lockdown last week — here's how Wuhan residents are reacting

    Lockdown of the city officially ended just after midnight on April 8 — 76 days after the government ordered the restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus on January 23. When speaking with people around the city, various news outlets found the population experiencing mixed emotions from their newfound freedom. According to Reuters, one resident told China Central Television that "even if I'm not doing anything, I feel happy, just being able to hang out a bit, having a look at the sky and stepping on the ground."

  • Lagos unrest: The mystery of Nigeria's fake gangster attacks
    BBC

    Lagos unrest: The mystery of Nigeria's fake gangster attacks

    Hundreds of gang members, mostly teenagers, fleeing police in two Nigerian states under a coronavirus lockdown hoaxed residents into believing that coordinated armed robbery attacks were underway. Police say the gangsters achieved their intention of creating panic. Residents set up makeshift checkpoints with burning tyres in border communities between Lagos and Ogun states after forming vigilante groups to protect themselves from the imaginary armed robbers.

  • Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at a nursing home hit hard by coronavirus
    The Week

    Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at a nursing home hit hard by coronavirus

    An anonymous person called the police department in Andover, New Jersey, on Monday to report that a corpse was being stored in a shed outside the largest licensed nursing home in the state. The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II has 700 beds in two buildings, The New York Times reports. There have been 68 recent deaths of residents and nurses, with at least 26 testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Most long-term care facilities in New Jersey have reported at least one case of the coronavirus to state authorities.

  • Stacey Abrams, a top choice for vice president, pitches herself to Joe Biden: ‘I would be an excellent running mate’
    The Independent

    Stacey Abrams, a top choice for vice president, pitches herself to Joe Biden: ‘I would be an excellent running mate’

    Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate from Georgia who lost in a race mired in voter suppression controversies, has said she would make an "excellent running mate" for Joe Biden in a new interview. The popular Georgia Democrat told Elle Magazine she would be “honoured” to serve as the former vice president's running mate in the race for the White House against Donald Trump, while outlining her qualifications and enthusiasm for the role. “I would be an excellent running mate,” Ms Abrams, who has previously pitched herself as a contender for the White House position, told the magazine in an interview published on Wednesday.