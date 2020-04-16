Weave Announces Decrease in Payments Processing Fee by Full Percentage Point

The tech company aims to provide ease for small business owners with ability to collect more, remotely and without contact

LEHI, Utah, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, today announced a full 1.00 percentage point drop in transaction rates for all Weave Payments customers.

The announcement comes at an important juncture for small and medium businesses collecting payments on services rendered or products sold in this unprecedented time of social distancing. The ability to collect more, remotely and without contact has proven to be a necessity for businesses working to keep their doors open-- businesses such as grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and healthcare providers for humans and pets.

"We are so proud to be able to offer this rate drop to our customers," said Tamra Gray, Senior Director of Payment Operations at Weave. "From a community support perspective, it's incredible. But what these businesses are gaining isn't just a savings on transaction fees. They're gaining the ability to choose how they'll receive payments that fits best with what their operations can handle right now. We want to provide everything our customers need to get through this tough time by making payments easier, so they can focus on the critical tasks and functions that will help keep them in business throughout this crisis. It's an incredibly important offering."

The rate reduction will run from April 20 to May 20, 2020, and is available to all customers who sign up for the product. Weave Payments includes credit card terminals, manual card entry, and Text to Pay-- a feature that allows customers to pay instantly from a mobile device. Each of these three key payment channels facilitates contactless payments whether the customer is present or not.

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/ .

