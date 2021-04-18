Weaver homicide sparks police pursuit to Talladega

Ben Nunnally, The Anniston Star, Ala.
·1 min read

Apr. 18—A homicide in Weaver led to a car chase through several cities and two counties, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed Saturday night.

Information about victims, including the number of people involved or approximate ages, was not ready for release, Brown explained at about 7 p.m. He did confirm that a police pursuit began and went south through Oxford and ended in Talladega.

Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge told al.com that a homicide suspect had begun a pursuit in Anniston which went through Oxford and ended on a county road just inside the Talladega city limits. The suspect then shot himself, Partridge said, and was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush was not immediately available for comment.

Oxford police representatives were not immediately available for comment.

More details will be added as the story develops.

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.

