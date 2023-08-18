Weaver, Oxford police searching for teen runaways

Aug. 18—The Weaver and Oxford police departments are searching for two teenagers from their respective cities they believe to have run away with each other.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Child Alert for Isaiah Lathan Formby, 15, of Weaver and Chyann Elise Woodard, 15, of Oxford.

According to the alert, Formby was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Woodlock Lane in Weaver in a 2016 white Subaru Crosstrek.

Woodard was last seen at midnight early Friday morning in the area of Ivy Place in Oxford.

Officials believe Formby traveled to Oxford where he met with Woodard and they are now believed to be traveling together.

Woodard is described as a white female, 5'3", brown eyes with brown or strawberry color hair.

Formby is described as a white male, 6', 183 pounds, brown eyes with brown hair.

The alert requests any information on Formby be directed to the Weaver Police Department at 256-820-1766 or call 911.

Information concerning Woodard should be directed to the Oxford Police Department at 256-835-6133 or call 911.