Weaverville woman killed at ZIPS Car Wash; caught in equipment: Police

A Weaverville woman died Jan. 14 at a car wash after apparently becoming entrapped in the machinery, according to a news release sent from Weaverville Police Department Chief Ron Davis.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Weaverville police and fire departments along with Buncombe County EMS responded to ZIPS Car Wash at 1 Gill Road in Weaverville for the report of a traumatic injury involving a car wash employee.

"Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Carolina Franks of Buncombe County, who had apparently become entrapped in equipment located within the car wash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene," the news release read.

It said the North Carolina Department of Labor OSHA division was notified and is leading the deathinvestigation.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Woman killed in Weaverville NC ZIPS Car Wash trapped in equipment