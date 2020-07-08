Webair Achieves Platinum Status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program

Webair has achieved Platinum status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program, indicating Webair's experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered Availability solutions

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webair, a leading managed cloud-based infrastructure solutions provider, announces the achievement of Platinum status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program, indicating Webair's experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered solutions. As a Platinum VCSP, Webair works closely with Veeam, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, to provide industry-leading managed cloud backup and recovery services to clients spanning a wide range of verticals including healthcare, finance, banking, legal, education, government, and enterprise businesses. Webair operates and delivers these services globally through a network of highly secure data centers strategically located in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

"At Webair, our goal is to deliver the best managed cloud, backup, and disaster recovery solutions to our customers," says Michael Ohayon, Chief Operating Officer of Webair. "We're thrilled that we've reached Platinum status in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program. Achieving the highest level of Platinum VSCP further emphasizes our expertise in Veeam-powered solutions, allowing us to pair our services with Veeam's best-of-breed software."

With the complexities of today's IT environments that are inclusive of countless applications, platforms, and systems, C-level IT executives are realizing the need for secure data protection via cloud-based disaster recovery and backups. IT leaders seek fully inclusive, highly secure cloud-based solutions that include architecture, deployment, management, monitoring, and support, and that's exactly what customers get when they procure Veeam-powered Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) from Webair.

"Webair's Backups-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service are designed to encompass the entire stack of critical IT components that modern enterprises utilize," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Americas Cloud at Veeam. "Additionally, Webair provides its solution in a managed fashion, continuously monitoring the solution, and taking ownership for disaster recovery failover, failback, testing, and network integration design and implementation."

Webair is a high-touch, agile Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in New York. With a global network of fully compliant, highly secure data centers, Webair offers a vast selection of scalable, flexible, and secure solutions that are completely individualized to satisfy the unique requirements of each client. Coupled with 24x7x365 white-glove support from seasoned technical experts, fully managed services, and world-class technology, Webair can ensure that its clients' Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions are completely taken care of so that clients can dedicate their focus to their core businesses.

